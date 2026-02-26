A large quantity of untaxed tobacco products was seized from a vehicle by police on Wednesday afternoon in the Dali area, with the vehicle’s 75-year-old owner being arrested and later fined.

Police officers stopped the man at around 4.20pm on Wednesday while he was driving on a road leading from the north.

They found 203 cartons of cigarettes of various brands, 30 cartons of heated cigarettes, 3.75 kilograms of tobacco for hand-rolled cigarettes and one kilo of hookah tobacco, packed in boxes and bags, during a search of the vehicle.

The man was arrested and then taken to the police station in the village of Pera Chorio, where he was fined and then released.

Customs officials were summoned to the scene and confiscated the tobacco products.