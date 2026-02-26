This year, Nespresso celebrates 40 years of innovation in the art of coffee. From 1986 to the present day, it has evolved into a symbol of quality, creating unique taste experiences that reflect a passion for perfection.

As part of the celebrations in Cyprus, Nespresso and Vassos Eliades Ltd, the brand’s official importer and representative in the country, marked this milestone on February 25, 2026 by hosting a unique Masterclass exclusively for members of the media at the Nespresso Boutique at the Mall of Cyprus.

Nespresso Hellas Coffee Ambassador, George Papachrysanthakis, guided guests through the flavourful world of premium coffee, sharing personal tips and introducing exceptional varieties.

Nespresso Hellas Coffee Ambassador, George Papachrysanthakis

He also revealed how the innovative NanoFoamer device can, simply and in just a few seconds, create velvety cold milk foam or elevate the foam on your freddo espresso. Whether you prefer dense, creamy foam for an iced latte, smooth, even foam for an iced cappuccino or other creative recipes, the NanoFoamer enhances the coffee experience.

For four decades, Nespresso has always aimed higher in blends, aromas, textures and flavours, as well as in technology, because a love of coffee never ceases to evolve. Through its anniversary collection, the brand reintroduces some of its most iconic varieties, including Ispirazione Roma, Ispirazione Napoli, Ispirazione Palermo Kazaar and Ispirazione Venezia, blends that have earned a place in the hearts of coffee lovers thanks to their balanced, intense or expressive character.

At the same time, Nespresso is highlighting its all-time favourites, from Ispirazione Firenze Arpeggio and the sweet Volluto, which is also available as a limited edition for the Nespresso Professional machine range, to more contemporary options such as Double Espresso Scuro and Double Espresso Dolce for the Vertuo system.

To mark 40 years of its history, Nespresso is also introducing the anniversary Celebration Coffee Mugs, a collection inspired by the brand’s timeless aesthetic and designed to accompany every moment of coffee enjoyment.

Continuing to combine expertise and innovation, Nespresso remains true to its commitment: to offer coffee lovers exceptional experiences, every day and in every cup, as reflected in its new television commercial, Nespresso | With Love since 1986.