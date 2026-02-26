Piraeus Bank on Thursday announced strong profitability of €1.1 billion for 2025, corresponding to a 16 per cent return on tangible equity, adjusted for extraordinary items.

At the same time, net profit amounted to €250 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Net interest income reached €477 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, marking a 1 per cent increase compared with the previous quarter, supported by higher loan balances.

Overall, the net interest margin stood at 2.25 per cent.

The performance of the individual components of net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2025 indicated a slight recovery from the low levels of the previous quarter, while the annual target of €1.9 billion for 2025 was achieved.

Net fee income recorded a strong performance, amounting to €206 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 23 per cent year on year, driven primarily by lending activity.

Asset management fees, investment banking and bancassurance also delivered robust results during the quarter.

For the first time, the group included Ethniki Asfalistiki in its results, with a one month contribution.

Net fee income as a percentage of assets stood at 1.0 per cent in the quarter and contributed 29 per cent to total net revenues, leading to annual net fee income of €696 million and exceeding the yearly target of approximately €650 million.

In a statement, chief executive officer Christos Megalou described 2025 as a year of strong performance and strategic moves for the bank.

“2025 was a year of strong performance and strategic moves for Piraeus Bank,” the stated. The group continues to grow, recording dynamic net credit expansion, deposit inflows and higher assets under management, while asset quality remains high.”

Menelaou further stated that “we achieved a 16 per cent return on equity, with tangible book value per share at €5.9″, adding that the bank’s revenues “demonstrated resilience, as the loan portfolio increased by 11 per cent year on year, with €4 billion net credit expansion, exceeding the 2025 annual target”.

“We continue to create value for our customers, who entrust us with the largest base of assets under management in Greece, €66 billion in deposits and €14.5 billion in investment funds,” Megalou said.

“Looking ahead, we operate in an environment of interest rate normalisation from a position of strength,” he added.

“Our efforts to diversify revenues are reflected in the fee to net income ratio, which stands at 26 per cent,” the CEO explained.

“Our disciplined approach to balance sheet management and risk hedging supports the sustainable growth of the Bank,” he added.

“We enter 2026 with confidence in our ability to deliver sustainable results. Our new targets will be presented in detail at the Capital Markets Day to be held in London on Thursday March 5, 2026,” he concluded.