The police on Thursday said they are investigating a case of arson after a car in Limassol was set ablaze on Wednesday night.

The car had been parked outside the home of a 45-year-old woman, and was being regularly used by her 21-year-old son.

Fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis said the fire brigade was informed of the fire at around 9pm, and that the car had suffered “extensive damage”, while a second car, which was parked nearby, was also damaged.

Police investigations into the matter found that the fire had been started maliciously with the use of flammable material. Investigations are ongoing.