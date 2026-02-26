Old calendarist priests entered a farm in the Larnaca district on Wednesday night to bless its goats, with the area having been hit by an outbreak of foot and mouth disease in recent days.

The old calendarist Kition bishopric stated that its Kition bishop Yerasimos, hierodeacon Chrystosomos, and priest Kyriacos, initially and read “prayers … for the protection of animals and the prevention of the disease”.

Following the reading of the prayers, the priests also offered their blessing to the farmers who were present for the reading.

Yerasimos and Chrysostomos then visited a farm in the area, with the bishopric stating that Yerasimos had “blessed the facilities” and been informed about the situation.

“He prayed that the all-good God, through the intercessions of Saint Spyridon, Saint Tryphon, Saint Modestos, and Saint Mamas, would protect the animals, strengthen the workers in the livestock sector, grant health, strength, and patience, and prevent any further tribulations in our country,” it said.