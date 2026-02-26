Aurelien Tchouameni and Vinicius Jr. scored to help Real Madrid fight back for a 2-1 win over Benfica on Wednesday and book their Champions League last-16 spot with a 3-1 aggregate win in the knockout round playoff.

Real, who won last week’s first leg 1-0 in a match marred by Vinicius accusing Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni of directing a racist slur at him, will face Manchester City or Sporting Lisbon in the next round.

Benfica started brightly and went ahead in the 14th minute when Rafa Silva reacted quickest to turn in a rebound from close range, but Real responded almost immediately.

Gonzalo combined neatly with Federico Valverde on the right wing and the Uruguayan cut the ball back to Tchouameni, who guided a low shot inside the right post in the 16th minute.

The tie remained wide open until the 80th minute when Valverde won a loose ball in midfield and released Vinicius with a precise pass.

The Brazilian forward beat the offside trap, surged into the box and slotted into the far corner to send the record 15-times European champions into the next round.

PSG see off late Monaco surge to advance

Holders Paris St Germain edged into the Champions League’s last 16 after a 2-2 home draw with 10-man Monaco in the second leg of their knockout-round playoff on Wednesday, advancing 5-4 on aggregate from a tense tie that went right to the wire.

Monaco went ahead on the stroke of halftime through Maghnes Akliouche, but after Mamadou Coulibaly was sent off, PSG took immediate advantage to equalise through Marquinhos in the 60th minute and then six minutes later went ahead through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

But Monaco set up a furious finish when substitute Jordan Teze scored from Simon Adingra’s cross to make it 2-2 in stoppage time and Wout Faes missed a last-gasp chance to force the game into extra time as a glancing header went wide.

PSG will next month meet either Barcelona or Chelsea in the last 16.

Galatasaray advance after extra time to deny stunning Juventus comeback

Galatasaray were beaten 3-2 at Juventus on Wednesday but reached the last 16 of the Champions League 7-5 on aggregate thanks to two extra-time goals after the hosts came agonisingly close to pulling off a great escape despite playing with 10 men.

Left with a mountain to climb after a 5-2 loss in Istanbul, Juventus forced the tie into the extra 30 minutes and looked to have the upper hand before Victor Osimhen struck at the end of the first half of extra time and Baris Alper Yilmaz netted late on.

Manuel Locatelli opened the scoring for the home side from the penalty spot eight minutes before the break. Juventus had Lloyd Kelly sent off three minutes after the interval before Federico Gatti scored with 20 minutes left.

Galatasaray were unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage and Weston McKennie headed in eight minutes from the end, but it is the Turkish side who will meet either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur in the round of 16 with the draw on Friday.