Cyprus could face a sea level rise of up to one metre by the end of the century, placing nearly half of the island’s beaches at risk of extinction, according to the Cyprus Institute president, Stavros Malas.

Speaking at an international conference on natural resource management in Aglandjia, Malas warned that climate change is driving an escalating crisis across the Levant.

“If immediate measures are not taken, half of Cyprus’ beaches being at risk of disappearing.”

Beyond coastal erosion, Malas pointed to climate impacts for the region, including temperature increases of three to five degrees Celsius, prolonged heatwaves and more frequent extreme rainfall events.

He stressed that Cyprus, given its geographic position, is particularly vulnerable and must move swiftly from strategy to action.

In earlier discussions with European fisheries commissioner, Costas Kadis, Malas reiterated his position of “the sea level around Cyprus rising threatens the entire island,” and underlined the need for coordinated scientific and political responses.

Opening the conference, environment commissioner, Antonia Theodosiou, said that while strategies for natural resource management are essential, “the real challenge is implementation.”

She emphasised the importance of a credible regional framework with political backing, clear targets and indicators, effective cross sectoral cooperation and coordinated funding structures.

The conference, hosted by the Cyprus Institute, brought together governments, scientists, international organisations and financial institutions to promote integrated solutions.

Its aim is to strengthen the link between science and policy and to support climate resilience in the Mediterranean.