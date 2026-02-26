Light snowfall is expected in the Troodos mountains on Thursday, with lower ground expected to see isolated rain showers mixed in with periods of mainly clear weather.

Temperatures are set to rise to 16 degrees Celsius inland, 18 degrees Celsius on the southeast and east coasts, 17 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and four degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, intermittent cloud cover is expected to continue, with more snow possible in the Troodos mountains as well as in lower ground.

Temperatures will drop to five degrees Celsius inland, six degrees Celsius on the coast, and three degrees below freezing in the mountains.

Friday and Saturday will have much the same weather, with more snow forecast for higher ground and rain expected elsewhere, with frost expected to form during nighttime hours.

Temperatures are expected to drop on Friday, before beginning to rise again on Sunday.

As of dawn, the depth of snow atop Mount Olympus was one centimetre.