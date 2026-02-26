British travel company Jet2 (JET2.L) has announced that it expects to report annual profit in line with market estimates, adding that its on-sale capacity for Summer 2026 has risen from a year earlier, boosted by new and recently established bases.

Jet2 is preparing to launch new services from London Gatwick next month, with the company investing in load factor and focussing on attractive pricing for holidaymakers.

The company said on-sale capacity for Summer 2026 stands at 20 million seats, up 8 per cent from a year ago, while Winter 2025-26 capacity of 5.5 million seats is 7.4 per cent higher year-on-year.

The package holiday provider added that average pricing across its leisure travel products is following a similar trend to Summer 2025, as it reinvests marketing spend into pricing.

Analysts were anticipating operating profit of 439 million pounds ($593.6 million) for the year ending March 31, 2026, as per company-compiled consensus.