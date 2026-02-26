UNIC recognised among PRME Champions Cohort for 2026-2027

The University of Nicosia (UNIC) is proud to announce its selection as a PRME Champion for the 2026-2027 cohort, joining a distinguished global group of 50 PRME Signatory Members recognised for exemplary commitment to advancing responsible management education and accelerating institutional transformation aligned with the Seven Principles of PRME.

The recognition is awarded by the Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME), a United Nations-supported initiative that works with business and management schools worldwide to develop the capabilities of future leaders to create sustainable value for business and society, and to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Selected by the PRME Secretariat from a pool of strong and wide-ranging applicants, PRME Champions are acknowledged as thought and action leaders within the PRME community. They demonstrate a strong track record of innovation, collaboration, and influence across curricula, research, partnerships and institutional practices, helping to strengthen responsible management education globally in alignment with the vision of the United Nations Global Compact and the 2030 Agenda.

For UNIC, this distinction reflects the University’s ongoing commitment, through its Schools and across its community, to equipping future business leaders with the knowledge and skills needed to embed sustainability, ethics, and long-term value creation in decision-making and practice.

Over the next two years, the PRME Champions cohort will engage in self-selected focus areas, shaped through an initial period of collective inquiry. Through sustained commitments to community development and educational advancement, Champions will work collaboratively to address shared challenges, strengthen responsible management education, and deliver value for both business and society.

2026-2027 PRME Champions