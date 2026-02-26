There is plenty to look forward to this weekend as spring arrives. Festivals full of Indian flavours, almond blossoms and mandarins, quiz nights, street art exhibitions, city walks, spring markets and much more.

Swaying us into the weekend is a Friday night performance in Paphos, all about passionate tangos and the lyrical power of classical music. Saxophonist Katerina Parpouna and pianist Michalis Hillides present An Evening of Tango and Lyricism at Technopolis 20, at 8pm. The duo will present works by Debussy, Piazzolla, Williams and others, presenting a repertoire that moves between nostalgia, strength and deep feeling.

On Saturday, The Hide in the old town of Nicosia will kick off the weekend with the Funk My Soul event, a soulful night of music with DJ Haji Mike on the decks. Funk, soul, rare grooves and a touch of rock will sound from 8pm onwards, accompanying beers, drinks and cocktails.

Also on Nicosia’s weekend agenda is the 5th Nostalgia Quiz Night at the iconic Antonakis Music Hall. A night of pop culture, nostalgic tunes, films and shows will create the backdrop for an epic quiz night, in English, welcoming competing teams of up to six people. The fun begins at 9.30pm and the winning team will get to enjoy special prizes. Book soon, the event is often sold out.

Those who want to explore Nicosia and Cyprus’ contested past can join the Home For Cooperation and AHDR’s first Nicosia Walk of the year. On Saturday morning, from 10am to 12pm, the walk will be led by Maria Georgiou and will explore how national, gender and social ‘walls’ continue to structure Nicosia and its everyday life. Registrations through their website are mandatory.

The Almond Blossoms and Bee Travels event

Three pop-up bazaars are happening this weekend, giving the chance for pre-loved items and clothes to find a new home. The Sustainable Bazaar by ARIAM Sustainable Fashion will open at New Division at 10am on Saturday morning and run until 6pm, it will welcome sellers with second-hand clothes, fashion pieces, décor items and more.

Over at Yfantourgeio the Workplace, the XXL edition of Second Life Wardrobe Gala & Pop-Up Bazaar will take place on Saturday and Sunday with a large variety of sellers presenting second-hand treasures, handmade goods, food options and more. Coffee, cocktails and a DJ will set the mood for a cosy day in downtown Nicosia.

On Sunday, Larnaca welcomes Thrift Therapy — Grand Opening & Trunk Show, where a vintage hunter from the US presents a unique collection of items and clothes from flea markets and boutiques from around the world. The event takes place on 199 Ermou street, from 12pm to 8pm.

In a completely different mood, Curry House in Paphos hosts the Holi Indian Food Festival on Sunday, celebrating colours, love and spring. Bringing a touch of the Indian festival which celebrates the divine love of the deities Radha and Krishna, and the triumph of good over evil, as it commemorates the victory of Vishnu as Narasimha over Hiranyakashipu, the event will be full of colour, high spirits and of course, food.

Authentic dishes from all over India will be served on the day at an all-you-can-eat buffet in two sittings, at 6pm and 8pm.

On the art scene, Larnaca welcomes a new exhibition this Saturday titled Wanderwalls, presenting the works of street artists Paparazzi and Pandarama. Held at the Paparazzi Art Studio on 52 Karaoli and Dimitriou Street, the opening event includes a guided street art tour at 4.30pm and the official exhibition opening at 6pm.

Cyprus’ rural villages will also have plenty to see, do and enjoy this weekend. In Kato Drys, the Bee and Embroidery Museum celebrates spring and shines a light on local almond varieties and bees with the Almond Blossoms and the Bee Travels – an event open to all ages.

In Vavla, the newly-founded Open Nest hosts a community event for artists, creatives and performers of all kinds on Sunday to connect and introduce this new venture. Titled Stories in the Making, the event takes place at the Vavla Cultural Centre from 3pm to 7pm and places are limited.

Second Life Wardrobe Gala – XXL Edition

Dierona village hosts its 6th Mandarin Festival on Sunday, celebrating the citrus fruit with traditional goods, a market, live performances, workshops and more local festivities – Cyprus style!

An Evening of Tango and Lyricism

Concert with Katerina Parpouna on the saxophone and Michalis Hilides on the piano playing music by Debussy, Piazzolla, Williams and others. February 27. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €15. www.technopolis20.com

Funk My Soul

Funk, soul evening with DJ Haji Mike. February 28. The Hide, Nicosia. 8pm

5th Nostalgia Quiz Night

Quiz night. February 27. Antonakis Music Hall, Nicosia. Doors 8.30pm. Starts 9.30pm. In English. Tel: 99-566485. Tickets on www.ticketmaster.cy

Nicosia Walk: The enduring legacies of a contested past: National, social, and gendered walls in Cyprus

Guided Nicosia walk with Maria Georgiou. February 28. Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 10am-12pm. Registrations needed. €7. https://www.home4cooperation.info/

Sustainable Bazaar

Second-hand clothes, accessories and more. Organized by ARIAM Sustainable Fashion. February 28. New Division, Nicosia. 10am-6pm

Second Life Wardrobe Gala – XXL Edition

Pre-loved items, handmade creations, food, DJs, music and coffee. February 28-March 1. Yfantourgeio the Workplace, Nicosia. 11am-7pm

Thrift Therapy — Grand Opening & Trunk Show

Curated vintage finds from US vintage hunter La Vee. March 1. 199 Ermou street, Larnaca. 12pm-8pm

Holi Indian Food Festival

Indian food festival with an all-you-can-eat buffet. March 1. Curry House, Paphos. 6pm. www.curryhousepaphos.com

Wanderwalls

Exhibition by street artists Paparazzi and Pandarama. February 28. Paparazzi Art Studio (52 Karaoli and Dimitriou Street), Larnaca. Street art tour: 4.30pm. Exhibition opening: 6pm

Almond Blossoms and the Bee Travels

Event about Cyprus’ almonds, almond trees and blossoms and the bees. February 28-March 1. Bee and Embroidery Museum, Kato Drys, Larnaca. 10am-4pm. Free admission. www.facebook.com/KatoDrysBeeEmbroideryMuseum

Stories in the Making

First community event for artists, creatives and all marking the beginning of the Open Nest Company. March 1. Vavla Cultural Centre, Vavla village. 3pm-7pm. Free admission. Limited spots. Registration needed: https://www.theopennestcompany.com/work/stories-in-the-making/

6th Dierona Mandarin Festival

Traditional festival with live music and citrus creations. March 1. Dierona village, Limassol district. [email protected]