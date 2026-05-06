Chef’s Kiss: the most flavourful weekend returns to Ayia Napa Marina

Following its sensational debut, the Chef’s Kiss Food Festival is back for its second consecutive year, bringing together gastronomy, creativity and the stunning backdrop of the Mediterranean. On Saturday, May 16, 2026 and Sunday, May 17, 2026, from 12pm until late at night, Ayia Napa Marina will once again become the ultimate destination for food lovers, offering a holistic culinary experience with two stages and free admission for all.

Guided by the slogan “Learn – Taste – Create“, the Festival invites guests of all ages to immerse themselves in a world of flavour:

LEARN: Renowned local chefs will share their expertise through live cooking demonstrations, while specialised workshops will cover everything.

TASTE: A culinary journey with more than 30 food concepts, as well as private dining experiences.

CREATE: Attendees become the creators, crafting their own dishes in interactive sessions and taking part in unique experiences.

The atmosphere will remain vibrant throughout the two-day event, with dynamic live DJ sets creating the perfect setting for seaside entertainment, inviting guests to enjoy their drinks, dance and experience the unique magic of the Marina.

The setting is enhanced by a stylish and welcoming environment that combines gastronomic experiences with relaxing lounges and social spaces, ideal for groups of friends and families. With an emphasis on a warm ambiance and good vibes, the festival promises a complete entertainment experience for all.

Join us at Ayia Napa Marina for a weekend filled with taste, music and inspiration by the sea.

For more information visit the Instagram page of the Festival: @chefskiss.cy.