Spring at IKEA: new products deliver small changes, big refresh for your home

IKEA Cyprus welcomes spring with a new product collection, offering solutions to refresh the home easily, affordably and with style.

The new IKEA spring collection strikes the perfect balance between contemporary design, functionality and affordable prices, presenting solutions that enhance every personal space. Through new furniture, linens and accessories, every room can be transformed into a warm and harmonious environment that reflects the personality of those who live in it.

At the heart of the collection is the idea of enjoying everyday life at home. The LILLESÄTER swivel armchair, with its organic design and comfortable construction, brings character to the living room and becomes the ideal place to unwind. Alongside it, the SALTMYRAN sofa creates a welcoming setting for every moment of the day, while the MARKBLÅMME rug, with its distinctive patterns and contrasting textures, adds depth and personality to the space.

The sense of warmth continues into the bedroom, where soft-textured linens and contemporary shades create an environment that encourages relaxation and comfort. At the same time, the PELARKÖRSBÄR curtains gently filter natural light, bringing an airy, natural movement to the room along with an elegant decorative touch.

Decorative elements also hold a special place within the collection, completing the overall look of the home. From ceramic vases and textiles to small details that make all the difference, each item contributes to creating an atmosphere that exudes familiarity and style. Meanwhile, the KALLSUP speakers bring music into every corner of the home, enhancing the overall experience of relaxation and entertainment.

The new IKEA product collection naturally highlights the ease of a “home refresh”, where small, carefully chosen touches are enough to transform the mood and everyday life within the home. Because IKEA creates the ideal space for sharing moments with friends and family.

Discover the new IKEA products at IKEA stores and online at IKEA.com.cy

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