Louis Hotels unveils upgraded 5* Premium All-Inclusive Imperial Island Resort in Paphos

A hidden oasis awaits in Paphos, where the blue of the sea meets the sun. The coolness of the grass and palm trees throughout the extensive gardens of the renovated five-star Premium All-Inclusive Imperial Island Resort blends with the coolness of the sea along the coast of the ancient harbour, creating a little paradise.

With a vision focused on delivering a complete holiday experience in harmony with nature and the surrounding environment, Louis Hotels’ Imperial Island Resort reopened its Elegant Collection doors on May 3, 2026. Combining authentic hospitality, contemporary aesthetics in pastel tones and a relaxed seaside atmosphere, it is set to become this summer’s must-visit family destination.

The design and décor bear the signature of the renowned Greek architectural practice AUDO, which carefully created distinctive spaces for every member of the family, set against the backdrop of the azure sea and golden shoreline, ensuring every moment is unique.

The aesthetic upgrade across all areas is immediately apparent from the moment guests arrive at the resort, with the brand-new five-star rooms and suites serving as a true point of reference.

With family experience at its heart, the Premium All-Inclusive resort stands out for its comprehensive facilities for children and teenagers. The fully organised kids’ club offers daily activities, creative play and entertainment for younger guests in a safe and cheerful environment. At the same time, the specially designed teens’ club gives teenagers their own space for fun, socialising and activities tailored to their interests, transforming every holiday into a truly exceptional experience for all ages.

Days spent by the pools, at the Helio Spa and in the gym are complemented by culinary experiences at the upgraded FIKI restaurant, the main Vela restaurant and Pygmalion Handmade Burgers which, together with the Gaia bar, complete a mosaic of unforgettable memories.

This year’s holidays at the five-star Imperial Island Resort begin with a 35-per cent discount and complimentary overnight stays.

For more information and bookings, visit: Imperial Island Resort | Five-Star All-Inclusive Resort in Paphos.

About Louis Hotels

Louis Hotels, a member of the Louis Group, is one of the leading hotel groups in the south-eastern Mediterranean. With more than 80 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Louis Hotels operates 25 hotels catering to every type of holiday across Cyprus and the Greek islands.