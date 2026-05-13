This summer, Eurobank Cyprus and SKY express are taking travellers to some of the most popular destinations, thanks to a special offer that delivers genuine value on everyday transactions via the innovative €pistrofi rewards programme.

By booking a ticket with SKY express between April 1, 2026 and August 31, 2026, Eurobank Cyprus cardholders can benefit from a 20-per cent €pistrofi rebate towards their next journey.

Via this initiative, Eurobank Cyprus is actively supporting its customers during a period of increased demand for travel.

Whether you enjoy autumn getaways, short escapes at different times of year or occasional city breaks, now there’s an additional reason to book your airline ticket with SKY express, without hesitation.

The offer applies to ticket purchases of €100 or more, with a maximum €pistrofi cashback amount of €100. The redemption period is valid for seven months, from September 1, 2026 until March 31, 2027.

The €pistrofi programme represents a modern and unified rewards experience that returns real money instead of points. Eurobank Cyprus cardholders earn €pistrofi euros with every purchase made at participating stores in Cyprus and Greece, as well as via participating online retailers.

The accumulated amount forms a single available balance, which can be redeemed in both countries without restrictions, offering maximum flexibility and tangible value with every transaction.

In Cyprus, the €pistrofi programme includes more than 800 points of sale across the country. Participating businesses include IKEA, Sklavenitis supermarkets, Stephanis stores, McDonald’s Cyprus, Leroy Merlin, Petrolina fuel stations, Agip, Eni and Shell service stations, Beauty Line, Holland & Barrett, bakeries, travel agencies, SKY express and many more.

Enjoy unforgettable journeys with a 20-per cent €pistrofi cashback on ticket purchases from SKY express.