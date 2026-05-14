This May, Epic is giving you the chance to transfer your number to the Unlimited Plan and enjoy unlimited data, calls and SMS at the special price of €14.99/month, with no contract commitment.

With Epic’s Unlimited Plan, subscribers enjoy unlimited communication at a truly affordable price, on a mobile network renowned for its technological excellence and quality. It’s a smart, great-value choice for anyone who wants unlimited communication on a reliable network, with no contract tie-in. This exclusive offer is available for May only.

Make the smart move today. Connect with Unlimited Plan at an Epic store or selected partners across Cyprus, or by calling 159.

Complete the interest form here and we’ll contact you with more details.

The offer is valid with number transfer. For terms and conditions visit epic.com.cy