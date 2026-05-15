bbf: announces that all required planning permits have now been secured for the hotel, luxury villas, townhouses, and residential apartments that form part of the landmark Berengaria development.

This important milestone marks another decisive step toward the realization of a project of exceptional historical, architectural, and developmental significance for Prodromos and the wider Troodos mountain region. With a total investment exceeding €30 million, Berengaria is expected to become a landmark destination for Cyprus’ tourism sector and premium residential living.

Following the completion of the planning approval phase, the project is now moving steadily toward securing the building permits, expected to be issued within the year, paving the way for the full implementation of the development in 2029.

Berengaria holds a unique historical and cultural importance for Cyprus, as it concerns the revival of one of the island’s most iconic hotels, deeply connected to the history and identity of Prodromos. The development is expected to play a key role in revitalizing the wider area, boosting tourism, creating new employment opportunities, and bringing renewed growth and momentum to the mountain communities of Cyprus.