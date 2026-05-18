Dear Guests,

Summer has arrived at Cavo Maris.

Longer days, warmer evenings, and everything that makes a holiday in Cyprus special – right by the sea in Protaras.

Whether you’re planning a relaxing break, a family holiday, or a few days away to recharge, Cavo Maris offers the perfect setting to enjoy summer at your own pace.

We look forward to welcoming you this season.

Book your summer stay direct with exclusive benefits.

SUMMER OFFER UP TO 20% DISCOUNT

Make an online reservation until 30.06.2026 for stays in any room type during the period 18.05.2026 – 15.11.2026 and get our Summer Offer:

A discount of 15% for stays until 30 June

A discount of 10% for stays from 1 July

Additional 5% discount becoming a member

A discount of 10% for Spa treatment

A discount of 10% on selected restaurants