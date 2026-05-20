JOKER’s numbers, once more, appear to have favoured players in Cyprus, reaffirming the strong appeal of the game by Allwyn. In the draw held on May 17, 2026, one truly lucky player matched the winning “5+1” combination, winning the outsize sum of €11,653,129.

Meanwhile, the contribution of these winnings to the economy is also significant, as state revenues generated through taxation from this amount alone are estimated at approximately €2,329,626.

Allwyn warmly congratulates the grand winner and wishes them the best in managing their gains, while reaffirming the commitment to provide innovative and responsible gaming experiences, and supporting society at the same time.