From Nicosia to Budapest and the biggest football final in Europe!

At an exciting evening held on May 15, 2026 at Moondogs Bar and Grill, Cyta presented the grand prizes of the Cyta Rewards draw to the lucky winners, setting them up for the UEFA Champions League Final.

The three winners, along with their companions, received their travel packages for Budapest and are now preparing to experience the Champions League Final’s unique atmosphere in person.

Laughter, photos and plenty of football talk filled the evening, with the lucky winners already counting down to the major trip and the sporting clash that awaits them.

Cyta also gifted carry-on luggage to the winners, ensuring the perfect start to a journey of memorable moments, football and unforgettable experiences.

In this way, through unique initiatives and experiences, Cyta Rewards continues to bring customers closer to the moments they love and deserve to experience first-hand.