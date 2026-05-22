For the 2026 Kataklysmos long weekend (coinciding with Pentecost), Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa invites guests to experience a unique seaside stay, where luxury, relaxation and lifestyle come together in perfect harmony.

At Nammos Limassol, the experience is elevated with exclusive parties and DJs Cerrano & Cristone on May 29, 2026 and May 30, 2026, while the popular GoldSingers will perform on May 31, 2026 and June 1, 2026, creating an unforgettable entertainment atmosphere. Guests will also have the opportunity to discover Nammos Limassol’s newly launched menu, featuring exceptional flavours and elevated Mediterranean-inspired dining.

The culinary journey continues at La Petite Maison (LPM) Restaurant, featuring the signature “La Vie en Rose Brunch” on weekends and refined dinner options daily, inspired by French cuisine.

The resort’s Retail Village enhances the hospitality experience into a fully curated luxury shopping destination, hosting top fashion houses such as Dior, Loro Piana, Loewe, Celine and Bottega Veneta. A space where high aesthetics, exclusivity and personalised service create a shopping experience comparable to the world’s leading fashion capitals.

At The Gallery, the experience becomes a daily lifestyle meeting point. With panoramic views of the Mediterranean and breathtaking sunsets, guests can enjoy a wide selection of brunch options, as well as an exceptional Pan-Asian cuisine menu for both lunch and dinner, all served in a relaxed yet refined setting ideal for every moment of the day.

The pools and beach of the resort are just a few steps away, naturally completing the experience with refreshing, laid-back moments by the water under the Mediterranean sun.

For those staying at the Resort during the long weekend, late check-out is offered until 6pm on Monday, June 1, 2026, so guests can fully enjoy the facilities and the hotel experience.

Parklane is the ultimate destination for this summer, where relaxation, luxury and positive energy are always present, creating memories that last forever.

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