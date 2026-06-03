AFIS Cyprus has joined forces with the Federation of Parents’ Associations of Larnaca Primary Schools in support of a unique environmental initiative aimed at raising awareness about the importance of protecting our environment while pursuing a place in the Guinness World Records.

On Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 5-8pm, Zouhouri Square in Larnaca will become the focal point of an extraordinary community effort to collect and place 33,000 AA batteries into AFIS recycling bins.

Primary school students from across Larnaca, together with parents, teachers and volunteers, will unite in an effort that goes far beyond setting a world record. The initiative seeks to promote environmental responsibility, encourage recycling practices and inspire the wider community to take an active role in protecting the planet.

The event will also highlight the power of collective action and delivers a strong message about sustainability and safeguarding the future for generations to come.

As Cyprus’ leading battery recycling organisation, AFIS Cyprus remains committed to promoting battery recycling and environmental education. Through its support of this initiative, AFIS invites the public to attend and stand alongside the “Little Recycling Heroes” as they take on this remarkable challenge.

Event information

Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026

Sunday, June 7, 2026 Time: 5-8pm

5-8pm Venue: Zouhouri Square, Larnaca

Join us for a unique environmental initiative that aspires to make history while inspiring positive change.

The Little Recycling Heroes are waiting for you!