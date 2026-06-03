Akel’s central committee on Wednesday unanimously endorsed party secretary-general Stefanos Stefanou as its candidate for the presidency of the House of Representatives.

The decision was taken during a plenary session of the committee, which met to discuss the upcoming election for a new House president.

According to an announcement by the party, members were briefed on contacts and initiatives undertaken by the leadership in recent weeks, as well as discussions held at political bureau level. The committee approved the party’s handling of the issue to date.

Akel reiterated that, as a matter of principle, it would not engage in dialogue or maintain contacts with the far right, while ruling out any cooperation with Disy.

In a statement, the committee said Stefanou possesses the political and parliamentary experience, seriousness and democratic outlook required for the position.

It added that his candidacy has already secured the backing of two parliamentary parties, Akel and Alma.

The central committee instructed the political bureau to continue consultations with other parties, formally promoting Stefanou’s candidacy and exploring the possibility of broadening support for his bid. It was also decided that Giorgos Loucaides will continue in his role as the party’s parliamentary spokesman.

The political bureau was also authorised to assess developments and make final decisions regarding the stance of Akel’s parliamentary group during the vote in the House.

The party said it remained committed to representing the interests of the Left, progressive forces and society at large, following what it described as the momentum generated by its electoral success on May 24.

Akel pledged to continue working towards what it called democratic and progressive change, while seeking to build a majority capable of delivering a progressive government in 2028.