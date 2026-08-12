The two individuals suspected of attempted arson in the Kornos forest earlier this month are scheduled to appear before the Larnaca criminal court in a trial in October, the Larnaca district court ruled on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old woman and the 26-year-old had been arrested as part of the police operation that was launched after a fire broke out in the Kornos forest on the evening of August 2.

Residents driving near the forest noticed the fire and saw two people leaving the scene. They proceeded to extinguish the fire before it could spread further.

As part of the investigation, the police secured testimony and subsequently issued an arrest warrant against the two suspects.