The Cleanthous Foundation is funding a series of art psychotherapy sessions for adolescents receiving treatment at the adolescent inpatient unit (Tene) of Archbishop Makarios III Hospital, aiming to support young people’s mental health and wellbeing through creative expression.

The programme is being delivered by two specialised art therapists and offers hospitalised teenagers an alternative way to communicate and process their experiences through art, colour and creativity. According to the foundation, the sessions provide a space for self-expression, connection and creative engagement during what can be a challenging period of treatment.

The initiative is intended to benefit not only the adolescents participating in the programme but also their families, highlighting the importance of a holistic approach to mental healthcare. The foundation said supporting projects that promote the health and wellbeing of children and young people remains one of its key priorities.

Through initiatives such as this, the foundation said it aims to provide meaningful support to children and families facing difficult circumstances while helping strengthen mental health services for young people in Cyprus.