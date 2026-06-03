The foreign ministry on Wednesday congratulated Austria, Kyrgyzstan, Portugal, Trinidad and Tobago, and Zimbabwe on their election as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

In a post on X, the ministry wished the five countries success during their term on the UN body responsible for maintaining international peace and security.

“Congratulations to Austria, Kyrgyzstan, Portugal, Trinidad and Tobago and Zimbabwe on their election as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council. Every success in their work,” the ministry said.