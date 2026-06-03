Analysts from the European Central Bank (ECB) have detailed the drivers behind the dramatic surge in the market value of euro area banks seen throughout 2025.

In their analysis, the ECB’s Dejan Krusec, Riccardo Meli and Csaba More noted that market valuations for banks across the euro area experienced a sharp climb between the start of 2025 and the early months of 2026, reaching a point last witnessed before the global financial crisis.

This recovery follows more than a decade of persistently depressed valuations and lacklustre profitability in the sector.

The price-to-book ratios for these financial institutions have been on a clear upward trajectory since late 2022, with the most pronounced growth occurring during the 2025 calendar year.

As a result of this upward trend, euro area banks have successfully converged with their American counterparts regarding profitability.

Consequently, the long-standing gap between bank valuations in the euro area and the United States has narrowed significantly.

By February 2026, the aggregate price-to-book ratio in the euro area hit a level unseen for many years, though it subsequently receded following the outbreak of war in the Middle East.

Increased shareholder payouts, coupled with expectations that such generous returns would continue for the next few years, bolstered market interest.

A rising proportion of share buybacks also likely contributed to making bank shares within the euro area significantly more attractive to investors.

The rapid rise in price-to-book ratios during 2025 has naturally prompted questions regarding the sustainability of high valuations and potential risks to broader financial stability.

While elevated market valuations can reflect strong earnings power, they might also indicate a degree of investor over-optimism and compressed equity risk premia.

If the current expectations for economic growth or the return on equity for these banks are not met, risk premia could be subject to an abrupt reassessment.

Financial institutions would not be required to raise fresh equity provided they are not confronted with substantial losses.

Nevertheless, a marked decline in equity valuations could damage investor confidence and influence the lending behaviour of banks by increasing their cost of equity.

The European Central Bank report summarises an empirical investigation into the primary catalysts behind the increase in valuations and the factors explaining the remaining disparity with the American market.

Researchers utilised a Vector Error Correction Model to decompose price-to-book ratios into macroeconomic, bank-specific, and market determinants.

The estimation period for this model spanned from the first quarter of 2005 to the fourth quarter of 2025.

Higher short-term interest rates, improved bank profitability, and elevated payout ratios were identified as the most significant contributors to the rise in valuations between 2022 and 2025.

Short-term interest rates, which had provided a negative contribution between 2010 and 2021, have accounted for a large portion of the recent rise in valuation ratios.

This shift is consistent with the fact that exiting the long-standing low interest rate environment pushed the value of deposit franchises back into positive territory.

Similarly, improvements in the fundamental profitability of banks and higher payout ratios, including dividends and share buybacks, provided a major boost.

Stronger and more sustainable profitability assists banks in accumulating capital, which in turn increases their capacity to make larger payouts to shareholders.

This process also serves to reduce their equity risk premia.

Estimates from the first quarter of 2026 suggest that a worsening macroeconomic environment and increased financial market volatility linked to the conflict in the Middle East have had a negative impact on valuations.

The analysis indicates that the persistently lower valuations of euro area banks compared with American peers mainly reflect differences in macroeconomic conditions rather than internal bank fundamentals.

Results confirm that the narrowing of this valuation gap since the fourth quarter of 2022 has been driven primarily by improvements in the profitability of euro area institutions.

The remaining valuation gap can be attributed to weaker macroeconomic conditions and, to a lesser extent, lower payout ratios compared to the American sector.

Overall, the price-to-book ratios of euro area banks appear broadly in line with past regularities, but they remain vulnerable to negative surprises.

The surge in ratios during 2025 could be interpreted as the market value of shares being lifted from previously depressed levels.

Investors have gradually acknowledged the impact of a positive interest rate environment and a sustained improvement in bank performance.

However, the recent increase in geopolitical uncertainties and the deterioration of the macroeconomic outlook could have negative implications for earnings and equity risk premia.

Bank valuation trends should therefore be closely monitored to detect any possible signs of overconfidence in the financial sector.