The police investigation into the wildfire at Kalo Chorio in the Larnaca district has been completed, with the case file expected to be forwarded to the legal service in the coming days to determine whether any criminal charges should be brought.

Police press office spokeswoman Marina Christodoulou said that the investigation into the incident has concluded and that the case file was submitted to police headquarters on Wednesday.

“It is expected to be forwarded to the legal service within the coming days,” she said.

The legal service will examine the findings before deciding whether there are grounds for criminal prosecutions in connection with the fire.

Meanwhile, communities affected by the wildfire sparked at the Kalo Chorio firing range have unanimously renewed calls for the facility to be relocated. The defence ministry has pledged to cover all damage caused by the wildfire.

The wildfire scorched around 120 hectares of land, threatened the villages of Ayia Anna and Psevdas and prompted one of the largest emergency responses seen in the district this year. The blaze broke out at the Kalo Chorio military firing range during an operation to destroy old ammunition. Within minutes, strong winds pushed the flames beyond the military area towards nearby communities.