A bipartisan group of US lawmakers has called on Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) chief executive Ben Black to make the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) a priority, arguing that the project is strategically important for strengthening cooperation, energy security and US interests in East Med.

The initiative was led by Congressmen Brad Schneider (Illinois) and Gus Bilirakis (Florida), who sent a joint letter to Rubio and Black urging greater US support for the electricity interconnection linking the power grids of Greece, Cyprus and Israel.

The letter argues that the success of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) will be critical to the future stability and prosperity of the region while advancing US national interests.

“The Eastern Mediterranean will play a vitally important role as a gateway to IMEC, and the Great Sea Interconnector is a key strategic infrastructure project central to the development of the corridor,” the lawmakers wrote.

They said the United States has a clear interest in ensuring that the region’s transformation strengthens its partners, diversifies energy routes and deepens regional integration.

“By linking the electricity grids of Greece, Cyprus and Israel, the GSI project will connect key US partners across a strategically vital corridor,” they said.

According to the letter, the project would also end Cyprus’ isolation from the European electricity transmission system, strengthen Israel’s security of electricity supply and create a platform for reliable, clean and bidirectional electricity flows between Europe and the eastern Mediterranean.

The lawmakers added that the project supports the objectives of the bipartisan Eastern Mediterranean Gateway Act, introduced by Schneider and Bilirakis in May 2025.

The proposed legislation recognises the eastern Mediterranean as a strategic link between India, the Middle East and Europe and calls for stronger US support for cross-border infrastructure, energy interconnections and closer strategic coordination with Greece, Cyprus, Israel, Egypt and other regional partners.

“The United States has a longstanding interest in promoting stability, security and cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the lawmakers wrote.

They urged the State Department and the DFC to prioritise the project and requested a classified briefing on the geopolitical challenges affecting its completion.

The Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) has entered a new phase. The recent decision by French infrastructure investor Meridiam to become the project’s 66 per cent majority shareholder has renewed confidence that the interconnector can move from concept towards implementation. GSI is not simply an infrastructure project. It is an investment in the future structure of Cyprus’ electricity market

Energy Minister Michael Damianos welcomed the entry of French investment group Meridiam as the majority shareholder in the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI), saying the move gives the project “tremendous new momentum” and demonstrates the shared commitment of Cyprus and Greece to delivering the electricity link.