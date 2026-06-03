This summer, McDonald’s is welcoming fans worldwide – including some of the most iconic names in football – to celebrate the game’s biggest moments together, turning a shared passion into global energy you can taste, see and feel.

From iconic footballers kicking off with a bite of a menu favourite, to supporters keeping calm during a nail-biting penalty kick with our World Famous Fries, McDonald’s has long been part of match-day rituals shared by fans everywhere. Whether you’re cheering from the couch or a star player on the pitch, every fan can score big this year with the limited-time FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal and Happy Meal, including collectible keepsakes, at participating McDonald’s worldwide.

“At McDonald’s, magic happens when families, friends and fans come together and celebrate with the people they love. Partnering with the FIFA World Cup 26™ allows us to take that shared joy and bring it to life at a global scale through our food, our experiences, and the ways fans connect with the game,” says Eleni Kolokasidou, Marketing Director at McDonald’s Cyprus.

“As football icons take the field to unite fans across continents, McDonald’s will be there from the first whistle to the final minute with limited-time meals and keepsakes, so fans of all ages can be part of the excitement all tournament long and beyond.”

Starting June 9, 2026, savour every goal with the FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal, featuring one of six legendary collectible cups featuring football icons David Beckham, Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Thierry Henry, Heung-Min Son and Lamine Yamal. And of course, the roster isn’t complete without our very own certified legend, Grimace.

“The FIFA World Cup 26™ is about football, joy and bringing people together,” says Brazilian superstar and World Cup 2002 winner, Ronaldinho Gaúcho. “McDonald’s also brings people together and makes people happy, so it’s exciting to be part of bringing them together in the campaign.”

The meal is complete with choice of a Big Mac or 9-pc. Chicken McNuggets paired with our limited edition, gold packaged Big Mac Sauce or fuel up for extra overtime with our limited edition Golden Caramel Coconut McFlurry, a creamy, vanilla soft serve swirled with caramel sauce and a crunchy, toasted coconut topping.

Future football stars, McDonald’s fans take pitch with FIFA World Cup 26™ Happy Meal Squishmallows™ Squad

For football and McDonald’s fans in training, the FIFA World Cup 26™ Happy Meal brings the excitement of match day to McDonald’s! Each order comes with one of 12 Squishmallows™ plush, created from the brand’s most popular characters. Kitted in jerseys designed with unique colours, patterns, crests, numbers and McDonald’s graphics, the collection invites families around the world into the game.

Score big beyond the restaurant

McDonald’s is stepping onto the pitch with epic experiences, and these meals are only the beginning. Fans can immerse themselves in excitement with exclusive in-person and digital experiences, interactive moments and surprises.

Unlock exclusive experiences and rewards in the McDonald’s App

The McDonald’s app is bringing fans even closer to the FIFA World Cup 26™ action with exclusive offers, special tournament rewards and bonus points when you order the meal through the McDonald’s app. And if you’re hosting a watch party at home, McDelivery has you covered so you don’t miss a single goal

McDonald’s FC: our crew takes the field

At the heart of our FIFA World Cup 26™ programme is McDonald’s FC (Fan Crew) – celebrating the more than 2 million restaurant crew members who make the Golden Arches shine every day. To show our appreciation, select Crew from around the world will get once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to experience the tournament firsthand, from cheering live at host city matches to playing on an official FIFA World Cup 26™ pitch.

Football legends. McDonald’s fans. Same match-day rituals.

From the pitch to our legendary cups, football’s biggest names share their personal McDonald’s memories and experiences.

As best expressed by our very own superstar, Grimace: “Friends, food and football equals big party!”

So, join us for an unforgettable tournament — and head to your local McDonald’s for the FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal and FIFA World Cup 26™ Happy Meal, while supplies last!

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s is the world’s leading global foodservice retailer with over 45,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95 per cent of McDonald’s restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners. All marks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.