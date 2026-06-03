MUSKITA Aluminium Industries successfully organised its annual blood drive at its facilities in Limassol, reaffirming once again its longstanding commitment to social contribution and tangible support for the local community.

In an atmosphere of unity, solidarity and humanity, MUSKITA’s staff actively participated in this important initiative, which is dedicated to the memory of the company’s founder, George Mouskis. The annual blood drive is an institution of particular significance for the MUSKITA family, highlighting the values of giving, cooperation and social responsibility that have characterised the company for decades.

Blood donation is a simple yet invaluable act of love, capable of offering hope and saving lives. The response from employees and volunteers once again demonstrated the strong sense of responsibility and solidarity that defines MUSKITA’s culture.

MUSKITA extends its warmest thanks to the Limassol Red Cross and the blood centre for their collaboration and continued support, as well as to all those who participated and contributed to the success of the event.

The annual blood donation forms part of MUSKITA’s corporate social responsibility initiatives. The company continues to invest meaningfully in initiatives that promote social welfare, education and sustainable development. With consistency and accountability, MUSKITA continues to build upon a long-standing legacy of giving and social contribution.