Two RescEU firefighting aircraft have already been deployed to Cyprus’ European Regional Firefighting Hub, which is expected to be officially inaugurated later this year, a European Commission official said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the House of the European Union in Nicosia, European Commission Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) communications chief Zacharias Giakoumis said the aircraft would be operational from June 15 until October 31 as part of the EU’s preparations for the 2026 wildfire season.

Giakoumis said the Commission’s firefighting readiness plan for this year includes 27 aerial assets – 22 aircraft and five helicopters – as well as 787 firefighters from 14 countries who will be pre-positioned across six countries. For the first time, European firefighters will also be pre-deployed to Cyprus, with 15 expected to arrive during the first half of the summer season.

He added that the regional hub in Cyprus will eventually host six aircraft of the same type, one of which will be dedicated to training. Further details on staffing and equipment are expected to be announced during the inauguration ceremony, the date of which is currently being discussed between the European Commission and President Nikos Christodoulides.

According to Giakoumis, the centre will serve a wider regional role, including cooperation with non-EU countries and the development of operational capabilities through joint exercises and other activities.

The RescEU aerial fleet will be available for deployment through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism between June 15 and October 31. The European Commission covers the full cost of stationing the aircraft, including personnel expenses, as well as transport costs when assistance is requested.

Giakoumis noted that Cyprus has activated the Civil Protection Mechanism 12 times since 2001, including seven times for wildfires between 2016 and 2025. Over the same period, Cyprus has also provided assistance to other countries through the mechanism on 15 occasions.

Looking ahead to this year’s fire season, he said conditions across Europe up to the end of April were close to the 20-year average. However, forecasts for the Mediterranean and southern Europe point to above-average temperatures during July, August and September, increasing the risk of severe wildfires.