We grow together: PASCAL Lemesos main campus holds inauguration ceremony

PASCAL International Education proudly celebrated the official inauguration of the new state-of-the-art PASCAL Lemesos Main Campus on May 27, 2026, under the distinguished auspices of the President of the Republic of Cyprus, His Excellency Nikos Christodoulides.

Although the campus has been operational since February 2025, the inauguration marked a significant milestone for education in Cyprus and for the wider PASCAL community, reaffirming the organisation’s belief that We Grow Together. The ceremony welcomed government officials, ambassadors, educational leaders, distinguished guests, parents, PASCAL alumni and members of the academic community, all gathered to celebrate a shared vision for the future of education.

In his keynote address, President Nikos Christodoulides recognised the enduring contribution of PASCAL to Cyprus. “For more than 50 years, PASCAL International Education has upheld the values of growth, inclusivity and forward-thinking,” he noted. “In a world that is constantly evolving, education must offer more than knowledge. It must offer confidence. The opening of these state-of-the-art facilities reflects PASCAL’s commitment to shaping young minds and preparing them for active roles in a global society.”

Speaking on behalf of PASCAL International Education, Andreas Andreou, Director of PASCAL Lemesos Main Campus and City Centre Campus and also a member of the Globeducate Cyprus Board of Directors, highlighted the schools’ role in guiding and inspiring future generations. “This campus is far more than a place of learning. It is a community where children from different cultures come together, grow side by side and develop the values of respect, understanding and empathy. These connections will shape a brighter and more harmonious future for all,” he said.

PASCAL Lemesos Main Campus is home to a vibrant community of 1,350 students representing more than 50 nationalities, reflecting the diversity of the wider PASCAL International Education network across Cyprus. This €53-million investment reflects PASCAL’s ongoing commitment to elevating the learning experience and creating opportunities for future generations to grow and soar.

From the age of three to 18, students are guided through a future-focused educational journey within a safe, nurturing and inspiring environment designed to help them thrive academically and personally. With an exceptional breadth of curriculum, including the IB Diploma Programme, A Levels, IGCSEs and the Apolytirion or leaving certificate, PASCAL graduates are empowered to pursue pathways aligned with their ambitions and aspirations.

During the inauguration ceremony, Paul West, CEO of Globeducate Cyprus and UK, emphasised the importance of community and global connectedness within education. “Education at PASCAL is built on community, where everyone works together with a shared purpose to shape the world,” he stressed. “As part of Globeducate, our learners benefit from opportunities beyond Cyprus, including international collaborations, exchange programmes and global experiences that encourage them not only to understand the world, but to actively engage with it and help shape a better future.”

Purpose-built for holistic learning, the campus seamlessly combines innovation, wellbeing sustainability and safety. It features interactive classrooms, specialised STEAM facilities and an outstanding sports complex, including a heated swimming pool, a football pitch with a running track and additional courts. Further amenities include creative learning spaces and the pioneering PASCAL Space Centre, which further strengthens the school’s commitment to STEAM and AI education.

PASCAL International Education: 50 years of academic excellence

With the inauguration of PASCAL Lemesos Main Campus, PASCAL International Education continues to build on a proud legacy of more than 50 years of academic excellence, innovation and community engagement across Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol, serving nearly 3,821 students.

In addition to the inauguration ceremony, the current academic year marks a significant milestone in the continued expansion of PASCAL International Education, with the launch of the brand-new PASCAL Lemesos City Centre Campus for children aged three to 12 in the heart of Lemesos.

The introduction of PASCAL Lemesos Hills for children aged 0 to five further reflects the organisation’s commitment to supporting learners from the earliest stages of development. The campus is expected to commence operations in September 2026, marking PASCAL’s first educational provision for children under the age of three.

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