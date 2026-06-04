There are places where wine becomes more than taste. It becomes memory, identity, conversation, and a living expression of the land itself.

On Sunday, 31st of May, Minthis resort welcomed guests to an unforgettable evening dedicated to the soul of Cyprus’ winemaking heritage. A celebration of land, memory, culture, and human connection set within the timeless landscape of Paphos.

Presented in collaboration with SPM Family Office, the event brought together distinguished wineries, cultural figures, industry professionals, partners, and guests for an immersive experience where wine, storytelling, cinema, and cultural identity converged in an atmosphere deeply connected to the land.

As the sun sets, the Plateia at Minthis came alive with the aromas of regional wines, the warmth of conversation, and the shared appreciation of a tradition shaped over centuries. Guests were invited to discover a carefully curated selection of wines from across the island while engaging with renowned producers whose work continues to preserve and elevate Cyprus’ ancient viticultural legacy.

More than a tasting experience, the evening offered a cultural journey through the stories, landscapes, and people behind Cyprus’ wine heritage. Conversations unfolded between winemakers and guests, while each wine presented a narrative of place, memory, and tradition passed from one generation to the next.

The evening culminated at the Minthis Amphitheatre with the presentation of the Cyprus and Greece episodes of the internationally acclaimed documentary series That’s Wine!, presented in collaboration with SPM Family Office and producer Serge Polivar.

Particularly moving was the Cyprus episode, which offered audiences a cinematic exploration of the island’s historic wine-producing regions and the profound relationship between people, land, and wine. Through atmospheric visuals and intimate storytelling, the documentary highlighted the authenticity and emotional depth of Cyprus’ wine culture, bringing attention to indigenous grape varieties, ancestral techniques, and the living traditions that continue to shape the island’s identity today.

The atmosphere throughout the evening was both emotional and celebratory. It was a reminder that wine is far more than taste alone; it is history, identity, storytelling, and a profound connection between people and place.

Minthis and SPM Family Office extend their sincere appreciation to all participating wineries, collaborators, partners, and guests who contributed to the success of this meaningful celebration of Cyprus’ cultural and winemaking heritage.

For more information, please visit:

https://thatswine.site/winefestival

Contact Details:

Minthis Resort

Tsada, 8540, Pafos, Cyprus

T: +357 26 842 000

E: [email protected]

W: www.minthisresort.com