BoCCF to mark European Archaeology Days 2026 with June 12-14 events

As part of European Archaeology Days 2026, the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation (BoCCF) will hold a series of events and workshops for adults, families and children, to familiarise them with the cultural heritage, archaeology and history of our island, under the theme “Animals-Plants-Archaeology”.

All events will take place at the Cultural Foundation in Faneromeni, Old Nicosia.

Friday, June 12, 2026, 7.30pm

“Things-Animals-Plants”-themed guided tour of “Cyprus Insula” exhibition

Join us to explore representations of flora and fauna on objects included in the exhibition “Cyprus Insula”. Together, we examine and discuss the significance and symbolism of animals and plants in the material culture of Cyprus, while also learning how these elements continue to shape the island’s natural landscape and remain integral to its ecosystem today.

The tour will be led by Zoe Makridou, Head of Environmental Protection and Conservation programmes at Terra Cypria, in collaboration with exhibition curators Dr Yiannis Toumazis and Demetra Ignatiou.

Participation is free. Reservation is required: 22128175/22128163.

Terra Cypria – The Cyprus Conservation Foundation is a non‑governmental organisation dedicated to promoting environmental awareness and sustainability.

Friday, June 12, 2026, 8.30pm

“The World is Shrinking” (30′): open-air documentary screening at BoCCF amphitheatre

The story of the Cypriot cow comes to life on the big screen. The documentary sheds light on the fascinating yet largely unknown story of the Cypriot cow, an animal closely connected with the island’s rural population through the centuries, ploughing the island’s soil.

The screening is being organised in collaboration with the Cyprus Institute and will be followed by a discussion with screenwriter Dr Anna Spyrou, Post-doctoral Researcher in Zooarchaeology at the Institute for Archaeological Sciences, University of Bern and at Cyprus Institute’s STARC centre, as well as Dr Georgia Hadjipavlou, Senior Agricultural Research Officer at the Agricultural Research Institute of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment.

Documentary credits:

Screenplay: Anna Spyrou and Andreas Demetriou

Anna Spyrou and Andreas Demetriou Directed by: Markos Kassinos

Markos Kassinos Produced by: Juno12

The documentary was produced within the framework of the ARETI (Animals Resilient in Time) programme, funded by the A. G. Leventis Foundation.

Image, ARETI logo © Nicolas Loucas.

Free admission.

Saturday, June 13, 2026, 18:00-19:30

“Beings and Blooms” workshop for adults at History of Cypriot Coinage Museum

The workshop “Beings and Blooms,” draws inspiration from the depictions of animals and floral motifs found on Cypriot coins from the 6th century BC to the present day. Through a creative approach, participants will explore the connection between art, nature, and the symbols of those who ruled the island, through the numismatic history of Cyprus.

Get ready to experiment with fabrics, materials, symbols and nature.

Facilitators: Andrea Oratiou, archaeologist and Irini Khenkin, cultural worker

Andrea Oratiou, archaeologist and Irini Khenkin, cultural worker Free admission

Reservation required: 22128175/22128163

Sunday, June 14, 2026, 11am-12.30pm

“Allow me to introduce myself: archaeologist” – educational programme for families

The aim of the workshop is to introduce participants to the science of archaeology. Children, together with their families, will have the opportunity to engage with archaeological science, which, through the study of ancient material culture, provides access to primary sources essential for building knowledge about the past.

They will become familiar with the basic principles of archaeology as a science, as well as the main responsibilities of an archaeologist, by taking on this role themselves and discovering through excavation hidden fragments of replica clay vessels buried in the soil.

Facilitator: Rafail Charalambous, archaeologist

Rafail Charalambous, archaeologist For children: 8+

8+ Free admission

Reservation required: 22128175/22128163

During events, photos and/or videos are recorded. Images and footage of visitors at events may be used for promotional purposes or may be provided to the media or uploaded on the Internet. By attending events, the public automatically gives organisers the right to use the photos/videos recorded.

Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation (BoCCF)