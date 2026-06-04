An athletic challenge in aid of cancer patients and families across Cyprus

Endurance athlete Pavlos Papadopoulos successfully completed an extraordinary 164-kilometre charity run in support of the Cyprus Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (PASYKAF), with the proud support of Exinity and Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation as the initiative’s main sponsors.

The challenge began on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at Limassol Marina and concluded the next day at the same location after running for over 24 hours, marking the successful completion of a remarkable athletic and humanitarian effort to raise awareness and funds for individuals and families affected by cancer across Cyprus.

Through the initiative, funds were raised to support PASYKAF’s free services and programs, including home-based palliative care, psychological support, prevention measures, and patient advocacy. Founded in 1986, PASYKAF remains one of Cyprus’ most respected non-profit healthcare organizations, supporting thousands of patients and families nationwide.

For Pavlos Papadopoulos, the challenge carried deep personal significance. Having lost both his mother and stepfather to cancer, his commitment to supporting PASYKAF reflects a heartfelt desire to stand beside those navigating life’s most difficult moments. Through determination and action, Pavlos continues to support PASYKAF’s mission, having previously raised awareness and funds by swimming 25 kilometres along Limassol’s coastline, collecting more than €10,000.

Julia Dashina was present at the starting line to wish Pavlos strength, resilience, and determination as he began this remarkable journey. Commenting on the successful completion of the challenge, she stated, “We are incredibly proud to have supported Pavlos in this inspiring initiative for PASYKAF. Completing 164 kilometres is not only an exceptional athletic achievement but also a powerful symbol of resilience, compassion, and solidarity. At the Foundation, we are committed to supporting causes that make a meaningful difference in society, and PASYKAF’s work continues to have a profound impact on countless families across Cyprus. We congratulate Pavlos on this impressive accomplishment and thank everyone who contributed to this important cause.”

The initiative received strong community support, highlighting a shared commitment to enhancing cancer support services and standing beside those affected by cancer every step of the way.

About Exinity:

Exinity’s philosophy is rooted in a simple but powerful belief: everyone deserves the freedom to succeed. As a global fintech company, it empowers individuals, particularly in fast-growing economies, to achieve financial independence through accessible, innovative trading and investment solutions. Combining technology, education, and user-centric design, Exinity creates products that offer choice, control, and opportunity. Its culture is driven by continuous learning, collaboration, and adaptability, captured in its LEAP values: Learn, Exchange, Advance, Prosper. With a strong emphasis on integrity, inclusion, and long-term impact, Exinity aims not only to grow as a business, but to enable people and communities worldwide to thrive.

About The Andrey and Julia Dashin’s Foundation:

The Andrey & Julia Dashin Foundation is a non-governmental, non-profit organization established in 2014 by Andrey and Julia Dashin to support vulnerable communities and drive positive change across Cyprus. Guided by four core pillars — social welfare, healthcare, education, and environmental stewardship — the Foundation is committed to creating lasting social impact by promoting community development, social inclusion, and equal opportunities for all. While its initiatives span a wide range of causes, with a particular focus on supporting children, the Foundation has funded and implemented numerous charitable initiatives across the island. Through strategic partnerships, meaningful collaborations, and active engagement, the Andrey & Julia Dashin Foundation aims to address pressing societal challenges and improve the quality of life in Cyprus.