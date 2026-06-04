Frezyderm hosts Golden Hour summer party to reintroduce Sun Screen Velvet

On May 27, 2026 Frezyderm hosted an exotic and captivating Golden Hour event at the newly renovated Ammos Beach Bar in Larnaca, dedicated to the importance of daily sun protection.

The event, organised by the MSJ Group on behalf of Frezyderm, was attended by the export manager of the Frezyderm Group in Greece, more than 400 pharmacist partners and associates from across the free areas of Cyprus, media representatives and distinguished guests. The evening quickly became a talking point across Cypriot social media, as one of the most memorable summer parties of the season.

Frezyderm Sun Screen Velvet continues to establish itself as one of the most popular facial sunscreen products on the market, while the message of Frezyderm’s campaign remains clear: sun protection is non-negotiable.

Featuring patented sun protection technology and the exclusive Velvet Second Skin technology, Frezyderm Sun Screen Velvet combines broad-spectrum high protection with a velvety texture and lightweight feel, delivering a matte finish. It is the ideal solution for all skin types and suitable for daily use, all year round.

The event offered a distinctive experience thanks to its impressive Golden-Hour setting, complemented by DJ performances and dance acts that created a unique atmosphere inspired by Greek summer.

Ultimately, Frezyderm’s campaign message remained clear: sun protection is a daily necessity for all, and a basic preventative measure throughout the year.

Frezyderm face and body sunscreens are available at pharmacies and online at Evzeen.com through the MSJ Group.