Cyprus’ tourism sector is moving towards recovery after a slowdown in March and April, Deputy Minister of Tourism Costas Koumis said on Thursday, expressing cautious optimism for the second half of 2026.

In a written statement issued after the release of March tourism revenue figures by the Statistical Service (Cystat), Koumis said the weaker performance recorded during the two months was largely linked to geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

He noted that 2026 had started on a strong footing, with tourist arrivals rising by 8.5 per cent in January and by 9.5 per cent in February compared with the same months last year.

According to Koumis, the figures for the first two months suggested that “Cyprus tourism was heading for a third consecutive tourism record”.

However, this was disrupted in March, when tensions in the wider region affected travel to and from Cyprus.

The deputy minister said the escalation in the Middle East led to a significant reduction in flight schedules to and from Cyprus for around one week, while the temporary closure of airports in neighbouring countries, including Israel and Jordan, also had a negative impact on the island.

Despite this, Koumis said the government was working in coordination with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that “Cyprus Tourism having the best possible results for the year 2026”.

“It is with satisfaction that we see the tourism sector leading to recovery,” he said.

“We remain cautiously optimistic that in the second half of 2026 we will have positive results,” Koumis concluded.