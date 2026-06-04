Merging functionality with play, IKEA PS collection returns with 10th edition

Thirty-one years after the global launch of the first IKEA PS collection and the introduction of the Democratic Design concept, the collection is making its return, offering a first glimpse of its forthcoming 10th edition. A rocking bench and a range of other innovative products are among the designs waiting to be discovered.

“The PS collection is about celebrating simplicity and discovering the excitement within it, through objects with a clear function, brought to life by expressive and bold details that invite you to touch, explore and interact with them,” says Maria O’Brian, Creative Leader at IKEA of Sweden.





Since 1995, PS has been the collection through which IKEA’s most experimental design ideas have taken shape. Across nine editions, it has explored the future of Scandinavian design and introduced some of the company’s most beloved and enduring products.

This tenth edition focuses on functionality with a playful dimension, featuring useful and practical objects that fulfil their purpose in the home, while incorporating an unexpected element of play that encourages interaction and engagement.