The radio and television authority has urged broadcasters to avoid using children in advertisements for mobile phone providers, following a public complaint about a campaign in which children’s voices were heard singing and asking for mobile phones.

In a statement used on Thursday, the authority said children should not be used to promote products or services which they are not expected to purchase themselves, nor should they be presented making comments about products or services for which they are unlikely to possess the necessary knowledge or experience.

The authority said that given the growing debate around the impact of digital devices on young people, “the participation of children in advertisements for mobile phone providers or mobile devices or other electronic devices with screens should be avoided”.

It also advised that such advertisements should not be directed at children.

The recommendation is intended to ensure that advertising practices remain consistent with existing standards governing the protection of minors.

The statement also drew the attention of media organisations and advertisers to the regulatory framework designed to safeguard children from inappropriate commercial influence and to ensure advertising content is produced in a responsible manner.