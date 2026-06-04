Sporting excellence on display at EKO Cyprus International Athletics meet

Exceptional moments of sporting excellence, accompanied by new meeting records, were once again delivered by the EKO Cyprus International Athletics Meeting, organised by KOEAS with the support of EKO as Title Sponsor, at the packed Tsirio Athletic Centre in Limassol.

The flawless organisation of the event, combined with the outstanding performances of world-class athletes, reaffirmed the EKO Cyprus International Athletics Meeting as one of the most important athletics events in Cyprus. At the same time, the enthusiastic presence of more than 3,500 spectators of all ages, who filled the stands of the Tsirio Stadium and created a vibrant atmosphere throughout the competition, highlighted the growing interest in track and field across the island.

In particular, the participation of two of Greece’s and the world’s leading athletes, Miltiadis Tentoglou (long jump) and Emmanouil Karalis (pole vault), drew huge crowds, enhancing the prestige of the event.

The two Olympians rewarded fans’ support with outstanding performances and new meet records. Tentoglou recorded an impressive jump of 8.49 metres, setting a new personal best, while Karalis cleared 6.00 metres for the 20th time in his career, confirming his exceptional form.

Meanwhile, Cypriot champions Milan Trajkovic (hurdles), Elena Kulichenko (high jump) and Iosif Kesidis (hammer throw), together with other distinguished athletes from the island and abroad, also delivered high-level competition.

Notably, during this year’s event, which marked its fifth consecutive edition, a total of eight new meet records were established, rewarding spectators with world-class performances that showcased the values of sporting excellence.

Crucial to the promotion of both the event and Cypriot athletics was the live broadcast of the meet by CyBC in Cyprus and ERT in Greece.

As part of the event, EKO Commercial Director Nikos Sardellis presented the medals to the winners of the men’s 200 metres, while EKO Head of Marketing Marina Tziakouri presented the trophies to the top athletes in pole vault — once again headed by Olympic champion Karalis in another remarkable performance.

EKO warmly congratulates KOEAS on the event’s outstanding organisation, as well as all the athletes, volunteers and staff members who contributed to the success of yet another major celebration of athletics.

Through its extensive Corporate Social Responsibility programme, EKO will continue to support initiatives that promote sport and inspire the younger generation, highlighting values such as teamwork, discipline, dedication and fair play.