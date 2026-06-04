The world’s biggest football event is back and ready to captivate billions of fans across the globe. And since every great match needs the perfect teammates, Alphamega Hypermarkets are kicking off the World Cup with a packed schedule of offers, prizes and surprises designed to keep the fun score climbing.

From June 4, 2026 to July 22, 2026, “all matches lead to ALPHAMEGA”, where a wide range of special offers will add an extra kick to every football evening. Selected products bearing the Alphamega Hypermarkets’ seal of quality will help create the perfect match-day spread, bringing flavour, refreshment and enjoyment to every kick-off, goal and celebration.

The company is also launching two exciting contests via the Alphamega App, giving customers the opportunity to combine their passion for the World Cup with the chance to win unique prizes.

In the first contest, participants are invited to predict which two teams will secure a spot in the grand final. Those who make the correct prediction will be entered into a draw for a chance to win the grand prize — a KIA STONIC GT LINE worth €24,000 — as well as one of 10 €200 vouchers from Alphamega Hypermarkets. The contest will run over June 11-27, 2026.

But the game doesn’t end there. From June 11, 2026 to July 19, 2026, customers who spend €50 or more on a single receipt using the new Alphamega App, will gain access to the Spin & Win game for a chance to win prizes worth more than €75,000 in total.

In particular, through the “Spin & Win” wheel, customers will have the opportunity to win a wide range of exciting prizes including:

1 KIA Stonic GT Line car worth €24,000

car worth 1 Weber Gas Barbecue Q3200N worth €1,100

worth 8 HP 255 G9 Laptops worth €399 each

worth 160 Petrolina vouchers worth €30 each

worth €30 each 300 Foody Pro subscriptions for a year worth €49.99 each

for a year worth €49.99 each 100 Foody vouchers worth €20 each

worth €20 each 2000 Alphamega Vouchers worth €10 each

Vouchers worth €10 each 6000 Alphamega Vouchers worth €5 each

Vouchers worth €5 each Alphamega points

Draw tickets for a trip to Europe for two persons courtesy of Xenos Travel

As the most memorable football moments are those shared with friends and loved ones, Alphamega Hypermarkets will host a special celebration for football fans of all ages on the evening of the grand final. On July 19, 2026, the parking area of Alphamega Engomi will be transformed into a vibrant fan zone with bleachers, giant screens and a unique match-day atmosphere, offering visitors the opportunity to experience the highlight of the World Cup together.

The evening will feature refreshments, games, live links and plenty of surprises, while the players of the National Men’s Football Team, for which Alphamega Hypermarkets are a Golden Sponsor, will also be present to celebrate with fans.

For a World Cup filled with passion, excitement and unforgettable moments, “all matches lead to ALPHAMEGA”, where football celebrations take on a whole new meaning!