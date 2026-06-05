Top quality, reliability and safety under the sun with Cien Sun products available at Lidl Cyprus stores, with prices starting from just €2.19.

Lidl Cyprus welcomes summer and makes sure to make it even more carefree for each and every family by offering the entire Cien Sun sunscreen range. With high-quality products that ensure top-notch protection from solar radiation, Cien Sun is the ideal ally for every single summer moment, offering the safety that both young and old require.

Prioritizing the needs of each member of the family, the Cien Sun range has a wide variety of options that cover every skin type and every activity. From daily city outings to summer holidays at the beach, with the Cien Sun sunscreen range, Lidl Cyprus offers sun protection solutions that combine absolute quality with reliability.

At the same time, Lidl Cyprus proves in practice once again that quality protection does not have to be expensive. With the Cien Sun sunscreen range available from just €2.19, the company offers top-notch care at extremely affordable prices, giving everyone the opportunity to enjoy the sun and the sea with absolute carefreeness.

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