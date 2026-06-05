Doers Summit Limassol 2026: tech, creativity and the future of digital experiences

Over May 21–22, 2026, Limassol once again became one of the key meeting points for the international technology and business community as Doers Summit Limassol 2026, previously known as Reflect Festival, brought together founders, investors, creative teams, tech leaders, startups, media representatives and ecosystem builders from across EMEA.

Held at Kolla Factory, this year’s summit marked its largest edition to date, bringing together a diverse international audience across multiple stages, startup activities, networking events, workshops, side events and ecosystem-focused discussions dedicated to innovation, technology, entrepreneurship and the future of digital experiences.

Creative marketing agency CAPSBOLD and tech company SPORTSOFT once again joined the summit as Creative Marketing Partners for the third consecutive year, continuing their long-term collaboration with The Doers Company.

This year, the companies presented a joint interactive booth under the theme: “Where Marketing Meets Digital”. The concept focused on how modern brands and events are increasingly built at the intersection of creativity, technology, UX and digital infrastructure.

The booth became one of the most active engagement zones at the summit, featuring:

A Hidden Treasure Hunt interactive touchscreen activation with valuable prizes;

AI-powered robotic sketch creation;

dedicated networking and meeting areas.

Visitors had the opportunity to win a wide range of prizes, including branded merchandise, gadgets, Apple MacBook Neo 13, Ray-Ban Meta glasses and other technology-focused gifts.

“I love it — it’s a great activation,” commented Stylianos Lambrou, Co-Founder and CEO of The Doers Company, while visiting the booth.

“Today, audiences expect much more than traditional event marketing. They want experiences, interaction, emotions and memorable moments. This year, together with SPORTSOFT, we wanted to create a booth that combined creativity, technology and real engagement into one ecosystem,” said Alina Miroshnychenko, CMO of CAPSBOLD.

Beyond the booth experience, CAPSBOLD and SPORTSOFT representatives also took part in the summit programme.

Oksana Baykova, Senior Brand Strategy Manager at CAPSBOLD, spoke on the Big Dome Stage with a session titled: “Neuromarketing Unlocked: The Emotional Science Behind Real Estate Decisions”. During the session, she explored how emotional triggers, behavioural psychology and perception influence modern consumer decisions in the real-estate sector.

“Positive emotional perception plays a critical role in closing deals — even in categories as rational and complex as real estate. Developers who integrate it into their strategy see stronger results,” commented Oksana Baykova.

CAPSBOLD’s SMM Lead Elizaveta Balakireva and Product Marketing Lead Denis Lukyanov also hosted a workshop on the Small Dome Stage titled: “Conservative VS Hype: Choose Your Content Strategy”. Using famous brands, the workshop explored how companies balance timeless branding with hype-driven content strategies in today’s attention economy.

“Consistency builds trust, while experimentation drives attention. Strong brands know how to combine both approaches without losing their identity,” commented Denis Lukyanov and Elizaveta Balakireva.

Liudmila Marochkina, CEO of SPORTSOFT, also took part in the recording of a special Doers Summit Podcast episode during the event. The conversation covered technology, product ecosystems and the future of Cyprus as a growing international hub. It also touched on education, infrastructure, sports initiatives and the role businesses play in shaping long-term environments around their products.

The summit also featured several CAPSBOLD client activations. Aestherium, an innovative aesthetic clinic and premium wellness supplements brand, presented a booth with a gift draw featuring clinic treatments, cosmetics and supplements. The booth also included a VISIA skin analysis device, allowing visitors to scan their facial skin and receive recommendations from a clinic doctor.

UniQuip, a niche premium brand offering top-of-the-line wellness equipment with proven effectiveness, presented PelviPower: an innovative pelvic-floor, muscle-training system using advanced magnetic field technology.

Kokomix, a leading supplier of high-quality, ready-mixed concrete for construction needs in Cyprus, created special concrete cubes for Doers Summit, which were used across the venue for festival navigation, directional signage and flags.

Doers Summit Limassol 2026 once again confirmed Cyprus’ growing role as an international hub for technology, entrepreneurship, creativity and cross-industry collaboration.

About CAPSBOLD

CAPSBOLD is an award-winning creative marketing agency headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, with offices in Yerevan, Armenia. The agency delivers full-cycle marketing services — including brand strategy, creative production, performance marketing, SMM, PR and AI-driven content — for clients across sports, technology, entertainment, real estate and beyond. CAPSBOLD has been recognised at the Web Excellence Awards, Symbol Creative Awards and Cyprus Marketing Achievement Awards.

About SPORTSOFT

SPORTSOFT is a software development company specializing in high-tech digital products, offering website development, ticketing platforms and mobile app solutions. Focused on innovation, precision and speed, SPORTSOFT delivers tech solutions that drive business success.