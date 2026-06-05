The Limassol district court on Friday issued a five-day remand order against a 44-year-old inmate who was arrested in connection with the arson of a betting shop in the early hours of June 1.

The suspect was allegedly identified by one of two 20-year-olds who are already being held under an eight-day remand order in connection with the same case.

According to investigators, the 44-year-old is suspected of having given instructions from the Central Prison for the arson attack on the betting shop, as well as for the arson of a car sales business.

The case investigator told the court that authorities are examining whether the 44-year-old may also be linked to other criminal offences committed in the recent past.

The court approved the police request for a five-day remand order, and the suspect was returned to the Central Prison.