A weak high-pressure system is affecting the region, bringing mainly fine and stable weather conditions across Cyprus on Friday.

The day will be mostly clear, with light to moderate winds initially variable in direction before becoming mainly southwesterly to northwesterly at 3 to 4 Beaufort. During the afternoon, winds may strengthen locally along windward coastal areas, reaching up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slight.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 32C inland, around 28C along most coastal areas, 26C on the west coast and 24C in the higher mountains.

Tonight, conditions will remain mostly clear. Winds will gradually turn northwesterly to northeasterly at around 3 Beaufort, while the sea will be calm to slight. Overnight temperatures will fall to 15C inland, around 17C on the coast and 13C in the higher mountains.

Looking ahead to the weekend, increased cloud cover is expected to develop locally on Saturday afternoon, with a chance of isolated showers or even a thunderstorm, mainly over mountainous areas.

Sunday is forecast to be mostly sunny, while an isolated afternoon shower cannot be ruled out over the mountains on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to rise on Sunday, reaching levels slightly above the seasonal average.