Police arrested seven people on Thursday night during coordinated patrols carried out across key urban areas as part of ongoing efforts to prevent serious crime and strengthen public safety.

According to a polThe police arrested seven people on Thursday night during coordinated patrols carried out across urban areas.

The arrests were made in connection with a range of offences, including arson, failure to appear in court and possession of burglary tools.

During the overnight checks, officers stopped and inspected 511 drivers and 131 passengers. The police also carried out inspections at 41 premises, resulting in eight reports for various offences.

Traffic enforcement operations led to 238 reports for road traffic violations, while six cases involving suspected traffic offences remain under investigation.

Among the violations recorded, 96 drivers were reported for speeding. Four vehicles were impounded as part of police investigations.

Officers also conducted 76 alcohol tests, which resulted in two people being found to be above the legal limit, while two drivers tested positive in preliminary drug screening tests.

The police said crime prevention and enforcement operations are continuing on a daily basis, with increased patrols, targeted checks and rapid-response actions aimed at protecting the public and maintaining law and order.