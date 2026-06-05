Six defendants on Friday pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against them in connection with the murder of businessman Stavros Demosthenous, who was killed in Limassol in October last year.

The six appeared before the Limassol criminal court, where they were formally charged with 15 offences.

The case was adjourned and will resume in September, with the next hearing scheduled for September 8.

Demosthenous, 49, who was known for his role as chairman of Karmiotissa FC, was shot dead while travelling in a vehicle driven by his 18-year-old son in the Ayios Athanasios area of Limassol.

Investigators allege that the attack involved multiple vehicles, including a van and a motorcycle.

Following the shooting, Demosthenous’ son attempted to drive his father to hospital before crashing on a motorway and seeking assistance from another driver.

Demosthenous was later pronounced dead at the Limassol general hospital.

More to follow…