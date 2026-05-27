Proceedings in the trial over the killing of Limassol businessman Stavros Demosthenous were adjourned on Wednesday after defence raised objections concerning the charges and disclosure of evidence in the case.

The six accused appeared before the Limassol criminal court yet were not called to answer the indictment following objections submitted by defence counsel representing defendants three to six.

Lawyers told the court that their clients could not properly respond to the charges without “better details” regarding the alleged role and involvement of each defendant in the offences listed in the indictment.

Defence representatives also referred to evidence they said had not yet been fully disclosed by the prosecution.

The prosecution rejected the claims, maintaining that the role of each defendant “clearly emerges from the witness material” already handed over to the defence.

In relation to the charge of premeditated murder, prosecutors argued that “the illegal act is clear” and concerns the fatal shooting of the victim.

The court was also informed that all evidential material currently in the possession of the prosecution had been disclosed.

Judges stressed that the case must proceed within “specific time frames” and instructed both sides to be prepared for continuous daily hearings once the trial begins in full.

The proceedings were adjourned until next Friday, when the court is expected to hear responses to the preliminary objections and determine outstanding procedural issues.

Five of the six defendants remain in custody at the central prisons.

Lawyers representing three of the accused reserved the right to renew applications seeking their release under restrictive conditions at the next hearing.

The third defendant remains free under existing restrictive measures, with the court approving modifications concerning the days on which he must report to a police station in Paphos.

The six defendants, two aged 30, one aged 31, one aged 51 and two aged 28, face charges including premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder, arson, illegal possession of firearms, and theft.

Demosthenous, aged 49 and known for his role as chairman of Karmiotissa FC, was shot dead on October 17, 2025, while travelling in a vehicle driven by his 18-year-old son in the Ayios Athanasios area of Limassol.

Investigators allege the attack involved multiple vehicles, including a van and a motorcycle.

Following the shooting, the victim’s son attempted to drive to hospital before crashing on the motorway and seeking assistance from another driver.

Demosthenous was later pronounced dead at Limassol general hospital.