Cyprus Cricket has emerged as a true Cinderella story for the International Cricket Council (ICC), continuing to outperform expectations through a series of remarkable achievements that have placed the island firmly in the spotlight, ahead of many traditional ICC Associate powerhouses.

From hosting the ICC Coach Level 2 Course for the European cohort to delivering a Technical Course backed by Olympic Solidarity funding, alongside impactful teacher training initiatives, Cyprus Cricket has continually showcased its commitment to excellence in cricket development in recent years. The successful staging of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Regional Qualifiers further highlighted the Cyprus Cricket Federation’s commitment not only to elevating the profile of the sport locally, but also to driving the long-term growth of cricket across the island.

That commitment has now received official recognition from the ICC. Cyprus was confirmed as Europe’s leading nation in cricket development initiative — an achievement that comes as little surprise given the Federation’s continued progress and innovation.

Despite a population of approximately 1 million, Cyprus has rapidly transformed itself from a nation on the fringes of the cricketing world into a model for grassroots development. Determined to expand the game’s reach, the Cyprus Cricket Federation introduced a strategy focused on integrating cricket into primary school education and making the sport accessible to children from all backgrounds.

The initiative has gone far beyond simply teaching cricket. It has reshaped perceptions of the game across the country, bringing cricket from classrooms to playing fields and embedding it into communities nationwide.

Among the Federation’s most impressive accomplishments is achieving a 50-50 gender participation split while delivering the ICC criiio program, underlining its strong commitment to inclusivity and equal opportunity. The programme has also succeeded in introducing cricket to approximately 40% of Cyprus’ primary school network.

With the announcement of the ICC Regional Award winners, it is now officially recognised that Cyprus stands at the forefront of cricket development in Europe.